Port Huron, MI

Bixler: Opportunity, energy and vision on the southside

By Joe Bixler
The Times Herald
 3 days ago
The City of Port Huron has acquired a 2 acre parcel located at the former River District Market on Electric Avenue in the South Park neighborhood. To say that this purchase is exciting is a gross understatement.

The property will be site of a housing project that will include moderate income units to make ownership affordable. The property will take approximately one year before construction will begin. In the meantime, energy for this project in our community is building.

The Southside has been engaged for decades to see development in the South Park neighborhood. This area needs a grocery store and this new development can be the stimulus to make that happen. Additionally, this project will catapult economic development opportunities that will create the southern gateway to our great city. Housing, job creation, small business creation and a walkable community will provide benefits for years to come.

Aside from the city’s purchase, the real work of engaging the community in a broad fashion must occur. The city cannot do everything. Through this purchase, it has created opportunity. What the community does with it short term and long term is up to us. Engaging stakeholders and working collaboratively to create a vision of the future in this neighborhood is critical.

Look for opportunities in the future to engage the process of vision and stay tuned for events that may be created on this site prior to construction. Excitement creates energy. Energy can create vision. Collaborative and diligent work will bring a vision to fruition.

Joe Bixler, Southside Initiative board member

