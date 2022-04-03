Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 95 expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Wednesday to 3 PM PDT Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO