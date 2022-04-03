ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police officer uses stun gun on Black DoorDash driver at traffic stop

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLq2S_0expCjnQ00

( The Hill ) – A white police officer used a stun gun on a Black DoorDash driver at a traffic stop in Tennessee last month after the officer alleged that the driver was resisting.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Footage shared by the driver’s attorney, which is less than a minute long and was posted on Facebook on March 18, shows Delane Gordon, the driver, and the police officer, identified by the Associated Press as Collegedale police officer Evan Driskill.

In the video, which was recorded March 10 by Gordon, Driskill warns the driver that he will use his stun gun.

Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Putin

“He said he pulled me over for a traffic stop and … was going to tase me,” Gordon can be heard saying in the video before Driskill yells for him to get out of the car.

“You can’t do that, officer, because I called for your supervisor,” Gordon continues, and the officer repeats his order for the driver to get out of the car.

Asked what his reasoning is, Driskill tells the driver he had refused to give his information.

“I haven’t refused. I asked to speak to your supervisor,” Gordon replies at one point. “Sir, I feel uncomfortable. Please get your supervisor.”

“I don’t give a s— what you feel like. I said get out,” the officer orders as he physically grabs Gordon in an effort to remove him from the car.

Following a back-and-forth between the two, Driskill directs his stun gun toward the car and tases Gordon, who yells out that the incident is “not lawful.”

Gordon’s attorney, Ryan Wheeler, said in a statement following the release of the video that Gordon had been pulled over for speeding while he was 300 yards away from dropping off food to a customer. He said that Gordon did not believe he was speeding and “politely and repeatedly asked for a supervisor as he had been instructed to do whenever uncomfortable.”

“Mr. Gordon published this video as a way of opening a dialogue that would result in efforts to avoid this type of interaction from happening again. At no time was Mr. Gordon ever a threat, in words or actions, to this officer,” he added.

George Floyd protesters granted $14M in excessive force lawsuit against police

The Collegedale Police Department said several days before the release of the footage that it had launched its own review of the incident and would “release the results of that internal affairs investigation once it has been completed.”

It mentioned in its statement on Facebook that it would also be cooperating with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, which was also conducting a probe into the matter.

“We anticipate a release of the complete traffic stop video, in its entirety, and Internal Affairs report as soon as those investigations are closed,” the Collegedale Police Department said in a separate update on March 21.

The Hill has reached out to Collegedale police and Wheeler for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
NBC Washington

Jury Finds Fairfax Officer Who Used Stun Gun on Black Man Not Guilty of Assault

A jury found a Fairfax County, Virginia, police officer not guilty of using excessive force against a man in a June 2020 incident caught on body camera. The officer, Tyler Timberlake, who is white, had faced three misdemeanor assault and battery charges for tasering Lamonta Gladney, who is Black. Timberlake has said he thought Gladney was someone else and said Gladney was high on PCP and uncontrollable when he approached the scene.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Wheeler
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Police#Doordash#Stun#The Associated Press#Ex Un
FOX8 News

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in Randolph, Chatham County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
NECN

Dedham Police Make Drug Bust After Neighbors Complain of ‘Drive-Thru' Drug Store

People living in a neighborhood in Dedham, Massachusetts, complained to police about what they described as a "drive-thru" drug store, resulting in the Dedham Police Department launching an investigation and seizing a large quantity of drugs. Dedham police, assisted by the Norfolk County anti-crime task force, began investigating after neighbors...
DEDHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy