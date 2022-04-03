ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Have researchers discovered how to stop crazy ants?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jaclyn Ramkissoon
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmANU_0expCiuh00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Scientists at the University of Texas Austin may have found a way to stop an invasive ant species.

UT said tawny crazy ants have been known to swarm breaker boxes on homes, air conditioning units, sewage pumps and other electrical devices in some parts of the southeastern U.S. They’re originally from South America but have been spreading for the past two decades.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Researchers at the university have found a fungal pathogen could be the key to stopping them. Spores from the pathogen, microsporidian, fill the abdomens of the crazy ants, taking over the insect’s fat cells to transform them into spore factories, according to UT Austin.

‘SAY GAY’ billboards go up in several US capitals

Scientists with Brackenridge Field Laboratory first observed this happening in crazy ants collected from Florida eight years ago. The pathogen was then found in crazy ants at sites across Texas.

A team observed 15 populations in Texas for eight years and found every population stricken by the pathogen declined, and 62% of them disappeared altogether. Scientists think the colonies could have collapsed because the pathogen cuts the lifespan of worker ants short, making it hard for a group to survive through winter, UT Austin said.

This specific pathogen only affects crazy ants in this way. Native ants and other arthropods seemed to be unharmed, according to UT, so researchers thought it was the perfect solution to the crazy ants problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Niqcw_0expCiuh00
Edward LeBrun, a research scientist with the Texas Invasive Species Research Program at UT Austin’s Brackenridge Field Laboratory, collects tawny crazy ants (Courtesy: Thomas Swafford/University of Texas at Austin)

The Brackenridge Field Laboratory team tested out their theory in 2016 by deploying the pathogen at Estero Llano Grande State Park, which is located in Weslaco, Texas. UT said the park was plagued by crazy ants, and it was losing wildlife like scorpions, snakes, lizards, rabbits and birds to the insects.

For the test, the team used crazy ants from other sites that already had microsporidian, and put them near the nesting sites of crazy ants in the park. UT said the team then used hot dogs to attract the local ants and merge the two groups.

Robber asked victim to ‘pinky promise’ not to report it, man says

In the first year of the experiment, UT said the pathogen spread to the entire crazy ant population in Estero. Within two years, the population numbers took a nosedive. Today, crazy ants are “nonexistent” in the park, and native species are bouncing back.

Researchers have also depleted a second crazy ant community in an area of Austin. They plan to test this method more this spring at other Texas sites, researchers said.

You can find out more about the team’s research online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10

25K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
WAVY News 10

Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks before killings

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/man-accused-in-3-homicides-gives-insight-into-weeks-before-killings/. Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale discusses relationship …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about setting …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about being …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale’s message to his …. Hampton...
HAMPTON, VA
Outsider.com

Man Spots ‘Extremely Rare’ Insect in Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas, as they say. But did you know if you kept your eyes peeled there is a chance that you might stumble onto a rare insect in the great state of Texas? Well, you can, as an Ohio man in Texas spotted an “extremely rare” insect outside his Texas hotel room.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
LiveScience

Weird ancient snakelike fossil caught in the act of losing its legs

Two 308 million-year-old fossils show creatures caught in evolutionary limbo between two forms: lizard-like and snake-like. The animals' sinuous, serpentine bodies have no front limbs, but sport two teeny lizard legs in the back. Scientists recently identified these unique fossils as a newfound genus and species, which they named Nagini...
WILDLIFE
UPI News

Researchers find Spinosaurus' dense bones allowed it to hunt underwater

March 23 (UPI) -- Spinosaurus, the largest known predatory dinosaur, had bones dense enough to submerge itself to hunt, according to a study released Wednesday. A group of paleontologists analyzed the density of Spinosaurid bones and compared them to animals such as penguins, hippos, and alligators to determine that both the Spinosaurus and close relative Baryonyx could swim and actively pursue prey in the water, they said in a paper published in Nature.
WILDLIFE
FOX Carolina

Clemson researchers discover cause of deadly dog disease

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Researchers with Clemson University say they’ve found a genetic cause of a disorder that can sometimes kill dogs. Congenital idiopathic megaesophagus, also known as CIM, is often found in German shepherds but other breeds are susceptible including Labrador retrievers, great Danes, dachshunds, and miniature schnauzers.
CLEMSON, SC
Smithonian

A Killer Fungus Is Annihilating Invasive ‘Crazy Ants’ in the United States

Over two decades ago, scientists made the unfortunate discovery that tawny crazy ants, a species native to the Caribbean coast of South America, had arrived in Houston, Texas. Since then, the invasive arthropods have been spreading through the Gulf Coast region, creating supercolonies that drive out local wildlife. But the raging population of crazy ants may have finally met their match: a deadly fungal parasite.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#Insect#Snake#Birds
allthatsinteresting.com

A Fossil From The Oldest Saber-Toothed Predator In History Was Discovered At A California Construction Site

Discovered in 1988, the fossil was incorrectly classified and relegated to a museum drawer. It's now been identified as the jaw of a saber-toothed creature that was one of the first carnivorous mammals on Earth. Most newly-discovered species are typically found during archaeological excavations in the great outdoors. Paleontologist Ashley...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Octopus ancestors lived before era of dinosaurs, study shows

Scientists have found the oldest known ancestor of octopuses – an approximately 330 million-year-old fossil unearthed in Montana. The researchers concluded the ancient creature lived millions of years earlier than previously believed, meaning that octopuses originated before the era of dinosaurs. The 4.7-inch (12-centimeter) fossil has 10 limbs—modern octopuses...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
WAVY News 10

Man facing 3 murder charges arrested in Hampton

A Virginia Beach man facing murder charges in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach after three people were recently found dead was arrested overnight by U.S. Marshals in Hampton. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IWFmdD.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man accused of killing 3 in Elizabeth City appears in court

Ricky Etheridge Jr. who’s accused of killing three people including a three-year-old in Elizabeth City was in court Monday morning. His attorney expressed many concerns on how the case has been handled. The preliminary hearing did not happen. A motions hearing is now set for May 9.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Metro International

In Peru, skull of ‘marine monster’ points to fearsome ancient predator

LIMA (Reuters) – Paleontologists have unearthed the skull of a ferocious marine predator, an ancient ancestor of modern-day whales, which once lived in a prehistoric ocean that covered part of what is now Peru, scientists announced on Thursday. The roughly 36-million-year-old well-preserved skull was dug up intact last year...
SCIENCE
WAVY News 10

WATCH: Anita Blanton bids farewell to WAVY-TV 10

After nine years as part of the On Your Side team, Anita is moving on to her next great adventure. 17-year-old dead after overnight shooting on Wine …. Overnight crash temporarily closes westbound lanes …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale discusses relationship …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about setting …
HAMPTON, VA
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover brand-new brain pathway to fear

Florida State University researchers have identified a new pathway in the brain that plays an important role in our response to fear. Scientists have long considered the amygdala, an almond-shaped structure in the center of the brain, to be the "center of fear" and believed it to be largely responsible for how an individual responds to frightening circumstances or perceives threats. That belief has served as the foundation for many scientific models explaining various psychiatric illnesses, but these models often fell short of fully explaining these conditions.
SCIENCE
WAVY News 10

Suspect captured in N.C. after trying to kill ex-girlfriend, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — An attempted murder suspect has been captured after he was on the run for several days after police say he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend. Christian Samuel Felix was processed at the Wake County Detention Center on March 25 on charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy