ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple omits Facebook, IG from ‘Essentials’ in App Store

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXUl4_0expCfGW00

(NEXSTAR) – Is Apple shading Meta? On Saturday, iPhone users noted the company’s showcase of “Essential” suggested apps in its App Store leaves a few digital giants off the list — a list that recently included a “Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures” game.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Many other popular apps, like TikTok, YouTube and Amazon, appear on the “Essentials” list. But it omits other giants like Facebook, Instagram and instant messenger WhatsApp, all owned by parent company Meta.

Streaker interrupts Rockets-Kings game, quickly gets tackled by security

Facebook currently has 1.929 billion daily active users, according to BBC . Instagram, meanwhile, boasts 120 million active users . Facebook has far higher DAU numbers than Twitter (206 million) and TikTok (15.5 million), per Statistica data. Snapchat — one of Meta’s closest competitors with around 428 million monthly active users — is listed first by Apple.

There is currently no active user data for “Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures,” developed by Budge Studios. Apple, however, lists the fashion and design game as no. 43 on its gaming charts.

It’s also important to note the list populates with a few different apps when loaded, so not everyone’s “Essentials” may feature the same apps.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FkLI_0expCfGW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1MDt_0expCfGW00
Screenshot of “Essentials” seen on one user’s phone (NEXSTAR photo)

A $10B hit to Meta

Recent moves by Apple have shown the mega-giant mobile provider (there were over 1 billion active iPhones globally by January 2021) can have a significant impact on business. Apple’s new privacy feature App Tracking Transparency is estimated to have cost Meta about $10 billion in revenue, CNBC explains.

The feature makes it harder to track iPhone user data, requiring users to either “Ask App not to Track” or allow companies like Meta to collect/track their data for advertising.

“We believe the impact of iOS overall is a headwind on our business in 2022,” Meta CFO Dave Wehner said after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report was released. Wehner also knocked Apple’s search deal with Google: The New York Times reported that Google pays Apple up to $12 billion per year to be the default search engine on Apple products. The partnership was the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice antitrust lawsuit in 2020.

Back in February, Meta reported its first-ever drop in users and a middling increase in monthly active users. Shortly afterward, the company’s share price dropped by 25%, cutting $230 billion from its total market value, Forbes reports.

These celebrities are set to compete at WrestleMania

Meanwhile, the “Essentials” list exclusions didn’t go unnoticed by some critics.

Inc. technology columnist Jason Aten noted that both Netflix and Spotify were absent from the list, despite being the most-used streaming video and streaming music apps, respectively.

“Of course, neither allows users to sign up within the app, which means Apple doesn’t get to collect its cut from subscriptions,” Aten claimed. “Curating a ‘must-have’ list and leaving out the obvious choices — just because it doesn’t benefit them financially — just makes the company look vindictive.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks before killings

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/man-accused-in-3-homicides-gives-insight-into-weeks-before-killings/. Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale discusses relationship …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about setting …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about being …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale’s message to his …. Hampton...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Smart Phone#Ios#Ig#Essentials#App Store#Tiktok#Rockets#Statistica#Budge Studios#Meta Recent
WAVY News 10

Man facing 3 murder charges arrested in Hampton

A Virginia Beach man facing murder charges in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach after three people were recently found dead was arrested overnight by U.S. Marshals in Hampton. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IWFmdD.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Apple Insider

Apple still not in compliance with Dutch App Store rules, regulator says

After weeks of fines for failing to comply with an order to implement alternate payment options in the country, Apple submitted a new proposal to the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) in an effort to comply with the order. However, an ACM official has told Reuters that Apple's latest...
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Apple Resolves Outage Impacting Services Including App Store, iCloud

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Apple announced Monday afternoon that a service outage that impacted numerous services for several hours has been resolved. According to the Cupertino-based company’s System Status page, outages began to affect company services sometime around 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time. By 11:10 a.m., the outage was affecting nearly two dozen services. At the time, several iCloud services were down, including iCloud Calendar, iCloud Drive and iCloud Mail, along with Web Apps. The outage was also impacting some users of the App Store, Apple Music, the Apple TV+ streaming service along with Apple Maps. Screenshot of Apple services down as of 11:10 a.m. on March 21, 2022. (Apple) Services that remained up include Apple Pay, FaceTime, iMessage and Siri. As of 12:30 p.m., Apple reported iCloud services and Maps have since been restored, with full restoration by 1 p.m. The company did not specify the cause behind the outage.  
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Apple Could Play This Card to Delay Implementation of EU App Store Bill

Apple is facing regulatory headwinds that may threaten its App Store revenue. However, the Cupertino, California-based company still has some legal arguments that could help it to delay the implementation of one of the most far-reaching provisions in the European Commission’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The European Union approved...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Apple has resolved the outage affecting iMessage, Apple Music, the App Store, and other services

Many Apple services were experiencing outages for a good chunk of early Monday afternoon. Services with confirmed issues, according to Apple’s system status page, included iMessage, some Apple Maps services, iCloud Mail, iCloud Keychain, the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Podcasts. But after 3:45PM ET or so, every service again has a green light and says the problems have been resolved. Apple has not responded to a request for comment about what might have been going on.
RETAIL
WAVY News 10

Man accused of killing 3 in Elizabeth City appears in court

Ricky Etheridge Jr. who’s accused of killing three people including a three-year-old in Elizabeth City was in court Monday morning. His attorney expressed many concerns on how the case has been handled. The preliminary hearing did not happen. A motions hearing is now set for May 9.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

WATCH: Anita Blanton bids farewell to WAVY-TV 10

After nine years as part of the On Your Side team, Anita is moving on to her next great adventure. 17-year-old dead after overnight shooting on Wine …. Overnight crash temporarily closes westbound lanes …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale discusses relationship …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about setting …
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy