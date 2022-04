RINDGE, N.H. - The Southern Connecticut State University lacrosse team fell to Franklin Pierce, 12-11, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Sodexo Field. The Owls fall to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the NE10, while the Ravens improve to 1-7 overall and 1-5 in the...