VFW Auxiliary to “Cruise for a Cause”

Providence Newberg Medical Center purchases eight Panda Warmers for newborns New life-saving equipment for newborns has arrived at Providence Newberg Medical Center — and it's all thanks to donations from the community. Last August at the center's annual charity event, Newberg Hearts of Gold, staff learned that they had raised $123,000 for the birth center, enough funds to achieve their goal of purchasing four mobile and four free-standing Panda Warmers. "We were sweating it," said birth center manager Beverly Martino, explaining that the event was held virtually and that the Panda Warmers are "not inexpensive." But Providence ended up...

31 MINUTES AGO