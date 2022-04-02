New law enforcement officers in Florida to get $5,000 bonus

No. 1 - One man was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday. The shooting happened near a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a red Nissan sedan was on the expressway when someone shot at it, hitting the driver and passenger. After the shooting the car collided into a concrete barrier wall, officials said. Footage showed the sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was driving was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO