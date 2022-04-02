ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New law enforcement officers in Florida to get $5,000 bonus

By 850 WFTL
foxsports640.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis signed a law enforcement bill...

www.foxsports640.com

Bradenton Herald

Longtime head of Florida Department of Law Enforcement resigns

The head of Florida’s state police force announced his retirement on Friday, 15 days after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law giving him more authority over the commissioner’s replacement. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen, who has spent four decades with the agency and...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Bust

No. 1 - One man was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday. The shooting happened near a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a red Nissan sedan was on the expressway when someone shot at it, hitting the driver and passenger. After the shooting the car collided into a concrete barrier wall, officials said. Footage showed the sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was driving was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
FLORIDA STATE
Ron Desantis
The Independent

‘Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles’: Huge haul of guns seized in Florida during Spring Break

Panama City Beach Police say they seized enough guns to “arm a small army” over the weekend. Law enforcement officials in Panama City Beach in northwestern Florida – a popular Spring Break destination – announced on Monday that they seized 75 weapons and detained 161 people on Saturday and Sunday, referring to the suspects as “pathetic cowards”. Beach Police Chief JR Talamantez said the guns “were taken over a period of two days”. “It could arm a small army. Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles – these are weapons brought to a resort destination. These are weapons brought to a beach,”...
Salon

DeSantis eyes special session to target Florida's Black-held congressional seats: report

Florida lawmakers gave their Republican governor nearly everything he demanded during the current legislative session, which ends today. They passed restrictions on abortion, immigration and teaching about race and sexual orientation and gender. They gave him the election fraud police force he said is necessary and capitulated to his threat to veto a water bill pushed by the sugar industry but opposed by Everglades advocates.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

What is Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a controversial piece of legislation aimed at restricting schools in the Sunshine State from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues, with teachers opening themselves up to lawsuits should they fail to comply.Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics but formally known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, the text of the legislation states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through [third grade]” or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. March 24, 2022. Editorial: Chasing daylight, Rubio descends into darkness. Marco Rubio finally showed up for work. Then he did the wrong thing. Last week, Florida’s senior senator sneaked through the chamber a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. It’s been a Rubio priority for years.
FLORIDA STATE
VTDigger

Enforce the law in West Pawlet

Picture if you can Daniel Banyai as a Black man. How long do you think an illegal firearms and militia training school would last? And how would the national media portray a Black man who is offering classes in carjacking? That alone would be an international story for the far right to share: “The snowflake government of the state of Vermont is allowing a thug to teach carjacking.”
PAWLET, VT

