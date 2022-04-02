Jury selection for sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz set to begin Monday

Two brothers have been exonerated for a violent 1995 murder after new evidence linked the crime to a serial rapist and killer. George and Melvin DeJesus, ages 44 and 48, were charged with the July 11, 1995 rape and murder of an unnamed woman in her Pontiac, Michigan, home, according to a news release from Michigan's Department of the Attorney General. The brothers’ 1997 convictions were heavily influenced by the testimony of a third man, Brandon Gohagen, whose DNA was found at the crime scene. Gohagen claimed that the DeJesus brothers forced him to rape and kill the victim.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO