Andrews Mustangs (Courtesy photo)

Andrews boys basketball coach Todd Warren was named as the Class 4A Coach of the Year by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches on Friday.

Warren led the Mustangs to a 23-10 record and the District 2-4A title with a 9-1 mark. The Mustangs made it to area round of the playoffs.

That was a big turnaround from the year before when Andrews went 4-20 overall and 4-5 in district.