Middle Smithfield Township, PA

Middle Smithfield honors volunteers for service | Something to Think About

By Debbie Kulick
Pocono Record
 3 days ago
Vol·un·teer: noun, a person who freely offers to take part in an enterprise or undertake a task. A rare commodity in today’s times, but when you find them, they are like gems!

Recently Middle Smithfield Township did just that, spotlighted and honored their volunteers serving their township and beyond at its returning Volunteer Appreciation Banquet.

The event was held at the township’s new Community & Cultural Center and representatives from organizations serving the township joined the event with special honors being presented for Lifetime Achievement, Posthumous honors, presentation of (post COVID) 2019 Person of the Year and finalists awards as well as honoring and recognizing the many volunteers that serve the township as well as those in service throughout the community.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to by Historic Commission Chairwoman, Carrie Wetherbee to Bob Huffman, life-long resident of the township and a dedicated volunteer in many capacities. I have been lucky enough to know Bob for most of my life (my first boss) and have seen firsthand his many contributions. Notably his volunteer time with Marshalls Creek Fire Company, a founding member of the township’s Historical Commission, his time as an East Stroudsburg School Board member, board member of the Monroe Career & Technical Institute, board member for Colonial IU 20, Elks Lodge member and serving currently as a member of the Board of Directors of the Monroe Transit Authority.

Long-time local residents will remember him as part of the Huffman family’s hotel, Mountain Lake House and his CB “handle” as Hotel Baron. What many people do not know is the quiet acts of kindness and goodwill he delivered throughout the community over the years. Making a difference one small act at a time. A lifetime of service, recognized, well deserved, and continuing today!

Ray White was honored posthumously for his dedicated service and support for the community, to both Mady’s Angels and Marshalls Creek Fire Company and as a driving force of the Middle Smithfield Township Golf Committee. His hard work, dedication and passion to improve the community was recognized through an award presented by Ms. Wetherbee to his son, Michael at the event.

The 2019 Person of the Year, George Vagelokos, was recognized, although delayed by COVID, for his work with RSVP (Retired Senior & Volunteer Program) & Meals on Wheels. He is also active as a Knight of Columbus, where he currently serves as District Deputy serving Knights of five parishes. He considered being involved in these organizations post retirement as an opportunity to give him a sense of gratitude to serve others in some small way.

Two Person of the Year 2019 finalists were also recognized. Both Louis Santiago and couple Dennis and Ronnie O’Leary received the gratitude of the Supervisors and the community. Louis is a dedicated volunteer to Boy Scouts of America and the Valor House, as well as providing volunteer DJ services for the Annual Haunted Lehman Trail events.

Dennis and Ronnie O’Leary are dedicated Meals on Wheels volunteers since 2014, while also volunteering for organizations such as their community board, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, their church and supporting many other organizations within the community.

Thanks were extended to organizations and services within Middle Smithfield that contribute to the operation of the township by Supervisors Annette Atkinson, Mike Dwyer, and Mark Oney. They noted without the participation and volunteerism of many committee members, the township would not achieve the successes it has. Thanks to volunteers of the Historical, Golf, Parks & Recreation, Economic Development, Litter and Beautification, Planning and Zoning Boards, Commissions and Committees. Additionally, volunteers serving as representative of the Smithfields Library and the township Auditors were recognized.

Not to be forgotten, the many volunteers serving the township within the Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) organizations were spotlighted. Thanks were extended to members of Marshalls Creek, Bushkill, and Shawnee Fire Companies. Bushkill Emergency Corps was recognized for their EMS service to the community. A thank you was extended to Kevin Dixon, Emergency Management Coordinator as he closes out his career of service to the township.

The township extended an invitation to any resident who would like to volunteer, to simply contact the offices at 570-223-1906 or visit their website at: middlesmithfieldtownship.com.

— Debbie Kulick writes a weekly news column for the Pocono Record and Tri-County Independent. She serves on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as an EMT.

