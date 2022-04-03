ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Porch Talk: What is your favorite thing about Mule Day week?

By Kerri Bartlett, The Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Editor's Note: The Porch Talk series explores the most recent happenings around town and across the globe and what residents think about it.

Columbia celebrated arguably its biggest week of the year with the return of Mule Day after a two-year hiatus.

Each year, Mule Day brings thousands of spectators and participants to Maury County. Though it remained dormant during COVID, Mule Day has certainly not lost its luster in bringing people together.

Whether it's winning top prize at the various mule competitions, taking a stroll through Maury County Park amongst the vendors, auctions and live music or the grand Mule Day Parade on Saturday morning, everyone has their favorite Mule Day tradition.

The Daily Herald asked the public this week what their favorite Mule Day traditions are, or if there is a particular memory from Mule Days of yesteryear they will always cherish.

"I love going to the park because of the food, getting my lemonade and funnel cakes. I'm also excited for my son to be part of it this year, and for him to see it for the first time. I'm excited to be able to see it through his eyes, instead of me living it now."

- Kelli Johnson, Columbia Main Street Director

"My favorite thing about Mule Day is all of the people that come from all the different places, the chance to relate to people from different areas. That's the best part, having the chance to interact with people from Ohio, or California or Pennsylvania, all over. And the animals, because it's nice to go out and see all of the different mule breeds and sizes, and see how they were worked."

- Charlie Pignato of Variety Record Shop in downtown Columbia

"I love the Maury The Mule scavenger hunt that we've been doing, and is one of my favorite new traditions. It's just fun to see all the kids come in and get excited, which helps build the excitement for the rest of Mule Day. It's something we look forward to. When I was little, we used to take the family out on a picnic and watch the parade, but these days I'm here at the shop during Mule Day."

- Heather Duffy of Ted's Sporting Goods

"I opened my business (Abe's BBQ Smokehouse food truck) during Mule Day on April 1, 2017, so it has lots of important significance to me on a personal level. It's also very exciting to have the chance to meet people, meet the locals, the out of town folks and everyone that comes in. It's definitely a treat for what makes it special for so many folks, and is a big kick-off economically for a lot of people."

- Abe Everett, founder of Abe's BBQ Smokehouse and Muletown Pizza food trucks

