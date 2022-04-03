ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers' Dave Roberts: Craig Kimbrel is team's closer

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2vab_0expABuQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdJbc_0expABuQ00
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 1 PM Edition) 02:09

After losing former closer Kenley Jansen in free agency, the Dodgers went out and acquired relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel from the White Sox on Friday in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock.

Prior to the trade, the expectation was that right hander Blake Treinen would take over the closer role for the Boys In Blue after Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves.

However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made it clear to reporters on Saturday that Kimbrel will be the man he'll be handing the ball to in the ninth inning.

Kimbrel, an eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel, went 4-5 with a 2.26 ERA and 24 saves in 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox last season.

Kimbrel may not be the untouchable closer he was during his time with the Braves, but bringing his experience into the Dodgers' bullpen should provide some stability after the team's all-time saves leader departed to Atlanta.

Unfortunately for Kimbrel, his first impression in Dodger blue was not a good one.

In Los Angeles' spring training game against the Giants on Saturday, Kimbrel surrendered a pair of homeruns, four hits and three earned runs in one-thirds of an inning.

Kimbrel's spring training debut is not something Dodgers fans should be too concerned about.

However, if the veteran hopes to keep the closer role locked up, he will need less outings like the one Kimbrel had on Saturday.

Comments / 0

CBS LA
CBS LA

103K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

33M+

Views

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees slugging prospect is out of a job ... again

Greg Bird is looking for work ... again. Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports “Per source #BlueJays released Greg Bird this morning. Jays were strongly considering adding him to 40-man but declined to do so. He could re-sign with Jays but other clubs also likely to have interest after a strong spring.”
MLB
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
The Spun

Video: Terrifying Collision During Monday Spring Training Game

There was a scary collision during Monday’s spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. Max Kepler and Nick Gordon were going for a flyball and collided with one another near the warning track. Kepler was able to get up right away but Gordon stayed down with his back on the ground for a bit.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Tony La Russa should be in a retirement home

Will Tony La Russa be the White Sox manager beyond 2022? Chicago home, Dylan, doesn’t think so. A.J. Reilly: Yes or no. Tony La Russa will still be the manager of the White Sox after 2022. Dylan Bair: No, no way, it already felt like it was a two...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Blake Treinen
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs News Los Angeles#The White Sox#The Atlanta Braves#Era#The Chicago Cubs#The Chicago White Sox#Giants
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target

Over the last couple of years, the NL West has become quite the arms race. Each of the last two offseasons have featured the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres aggressively acquiring quality pitching. The Padres continued the tradition on Sunday by trading for Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the weekend blockbuster.
MLB
NBC Sports

Chris Sale has a blunt message for Red Sox about Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts already has an agent, but Chris Sale did his best Scott Boras impersonation Monday morning to stump for his Boston Red Sox teammate. Sale was asked on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" if he felt like the 2022 season could be the "last run" with this current core, given that Bogaerts can be a free agent after this season, Rafael Devers' long-term future remains unclear and big names like Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Kike Hernandez are set to hit unrestricted free agency.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees outbid by Padres for rotation upgrade

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Opening Day is just four days away and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman still hasn’t crossed off his entire offseason wish list. Thus far, the Yankees have struck out in attempts to improve their starting pitching. The morning after the Yanks traded for a backup...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Hyun-il Choi: Signing Contract ‘Wasn’t Difficult’ Decision

When the MLB lockout was ongoing, Spring Training at Camelback Ranch had a much different look this year. Only Minor League players were permitted to work out at the facility, and for the Los Angeles Dodgers, that group included Hyun-il Choi, the organization’s 2021 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year, .
MLB
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Trim Roster to 34

The Boston Red Sox trimmed their 2022 roster to 34 players on Saturday afternoon. They need to further reduce it to 28 prior to the 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, April 7th when they play the New York Yankees in New York,. The Red Sox made the following roster...
MLB
The Spun

MLB Catcher Suspended 80 Games For Banned Substance

The Milwaukee Brewers will be thin at catcher for the first half of the season. Two days before the start of the MLB season, news came down that Pedro Severino was hit with an 80-game suspension for PEDs. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “Brewers C Pedro Severino has been suspended 80...
MLB
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy