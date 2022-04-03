Dodgers' Dave Roberts: Craig Kimbrel is team's closer

After losing former closer Kenley Jansen in free agency, the Dodgers went out and acquired relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel from the White Sox on Friday in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock.

Prior to the trade, the expectation was that right hander Blake Treinen would take over the closer role for the Boys In Blue after Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves.

However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made it clear to reporters on Saturday that Kimbrel will be the man he'll be handing the ball to in the ninth inning.

Kimbrel, an eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel, went 4-5 with a 2.26 ERA and 24 saves in 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox last season.

Kimbrel may not be the untouchable closer he was during his time with the Braves, but bringing his experience into the Dodgers' bullpen should provide some stability after the team's all-time saves leader departed to Atlanta.

Unfortunately for Kimbrel, his first impression in Dodger blue was not a good one.

In Los Angeles' spring training game against the Giants on Saturday, Kimbrel surrendered a pair of homeruns, four hits and three earned runs in one-thirds of an inning.

Kimbrel's spring training debut is not something Dodgers fans should be too concerned about.

However, if the veteran hopes to keep the closer role locked up, he will need less outings like the one Kimbrel had on Saturday.