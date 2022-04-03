ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD on scene of standoff in South LA with possible grand theft auto, armed suspect

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRO5q_0expA9ED00

Authorities were dispatched Saturday afternoon after reports of a possible grand theft auto suspect was barricaded inside of a home in South Los Angeles.

The incident, which began at around 4:20 p.m. was located on 47th Street and Hooper Avenue.

An initial report from Los Angeles Police Department officers detailed that there were no hostages involved, and no injuries were reported.

It was unclear whether a SWAT unit was called to the scene for assistance.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Comments / 3

If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS LA
CBS LA

103K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

33M+

Views

Follow CBS LA and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KTLA

Police shoot and kill man who ‘charged at deputies’ in Hesperia: Officials

Police shot and killed a man who ‘charged at deputies’ in Hesperia Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooting took place after deputies with the Hesperia Police Department were called to a domestic disturbance around 11:25 a.m. in the 8900 block of Ninth Avenue. The 911 caller told dispatch that 42-year-old Anthony Nunez had assaulted a resident inside […]
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff with LAPD

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon at around 2 p.m. on East 53rd Street in South Los Angeles.At around 6:15 p.m., authorities revealed that a K-9 unit had been called to the scene for further investigation to sweep the area, though they weren't sure if the suspect was even in the area any longer. The type of firearm involved was not immediately known.After several hours, the suspect was taken into custody.No one was struck by any of the gunfire, and no injuries were reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft Auto#South Los Angeles#Theft#Lapd#Swat
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles woman, 23, reported missing

Authorities Friday sought the public's help to locate a 23-year-old Los Angeles woman who was last contacted weeks ago.Cignet Yliana Miller was last contacted about 4 p.m. on March 10, but her whereabouts at the time are unknown, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Miller is Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 118 pounds. She has brown eyes, curly brown hair and four scars on her left wrist. She also "suffers from an unknown mental illness," according to the LASD.Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS LA

Friends, family honor Rialto couple killed after DUI, pursuit suspect slams into their vehicle

Friends and family gathered at the corner of Cedar Avenue and Randall Avenue in Rialto throughout Sunday, to honor their loved ones who were killed in a fatal car crash early Saturday morning. The original incident unfolded when a drunk driving suspect, identified as Alejandro Canchola, 24, nearly hit a police vehicle while driving through Colton. After failing to pull over when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, a pursuit ensued. Canchola led them through Colton and into Rialto via the westbound 10 Freeway. As he exited the freeway and drove through Rialto surface streets, he collided with a vehicle traveling...
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two people lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident on 215 Freeway. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the freeway’s northbound lanes near the Washington Street exit at approximately 1 a.m. after getting reports of a car crash [...]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims ID'd

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning which left six people dead and another 12 wounded. Sacramento police reported Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He is considered a "related suspect." He was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession. His connection with the shooting was unclear. CBSLA has learned that Martin has had run-ins with law enforcement in Riverside County, which included a misdemeanor guilty plea for domestic violence and served a year and a half in an Arizona prison for a series...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

Dozens of luxury vehicles fraudulently purchased from dealerships found parked bumper to bumper in Van Nuys backyard

Authorities investigating fraudulent purchases at several local dealerships discovered dozens of stolen luxury vehicles just parked in a grass-covered lot in Van Nuys.The two-month investigation led California Highway Patrol's Southern Division Vehicle Theft Unit to the 6000 block of Peach Avenue, where investigators recovered 35 stolen luxury vehicles.The stolen vehicles were apparently found parked tightly in a grass-covered lot behind the property. The vehicles seized included Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche, the total value of which was approximately $2.3 million, the CHP said.The vehicles were fraudulently purchased from unsuspecting local dealerships, according to investigators.The luxury vehicles weren't the only contraband found at the property – officers found an indoor marijuana grow operation and more than 400 marijuana plants. One person, 39-year-old Vague Chavushyan, was arrested in connection with the investigation, and one firearm was also seized at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy