Photos: USS Delaware commissioned

Democratic and Republican lawmakers along with Gov. John Carney announced a plan March 24 that would provide direct economic relief to state taxpayers this spring. The relief plan, agreed to in principle by the leaders of each of the four party caucuses, would send $300 in direct payments to every Delawarean who filed a 2020 tax return, which is the most recent tax year where returns are available. Legislation being drafted to enable the relief payments is expected to be introduced during the upcoming session break and considered when the General Assembly returns in April, officials said.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO