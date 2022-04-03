University girl’s and boy’s T&F come in second at the 67th Bellaire Relays

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Casey Kay traveled out to Ritchie County Monday afternoon to stop by the Rebel’s Track & Field practice. Gus Morrison is a 4x State Champion in Track and Field, though he has yet to win a team title. With the talent they have this year, he believes it is possible, “We all have that mindset already, but we all just need to come practice and work on what we need to work on to better ourselves and get the end goal of state championship.”

RITCHIE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO