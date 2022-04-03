University girl’s and boy’s T&F come in second at the 67th Bellaire Relays

Olmsted Falls is looking for a dogfight to start its 2022 football season. A dogfight they found as the Bulldogs will face Division III state champion Chardon in Week 1. Olmsted Falls is coming off an 11-3 season and were 6-1 in the Southwestern Conference. The Bulldogs were co-SWC champs with Avon, which defeated them, 41-29, in the regular season. The Eagles finished with bragging rights, defeating Olmsted Falls in a D-II regional semifinal, 49-21, on a neutral field at Strongsville.
