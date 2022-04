Since Batterfish opened in fall of 2020, Portlanders have had to visit Happy Valley to find owner Jason Killalee unique style of fish and chips. The Irish-born chef serves fish with a papery, extra crispy crust and house-cut chips, proudly never frozen for extra crispiness and less oil. However, fans of Killalee’s product will now be able to find it in a much more central position in Portland, on SE Belmont around 34th. Batterfish is open in the space formerly home to Char Latin Grill, and has added some inventive new menu items.

