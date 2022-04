INDIANAPOLIS–A woman died Saturday morning after a shooting and car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police heard there were shots fired just after 2 a.m. at JD’s Pub on Eagle Highlands Way. That’s near Eagle Creek Parkway and 38th Street. When the police arrived, they could not find a victim. Then they were told that the victim was being driven to the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO