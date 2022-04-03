ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man threatened with ax and gun at park in Canyon Country

By Trevor Morgan
signalscv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Torres of Canyon Country said he was assaulted Saturday morning while playing the drums at Todd Longshore Park by a man who destroyed his drum kit with an ax and threatened him with a gun. The 36-year-old Torres said he was practicing drumming outdoors at the park on...

signalscv.com

Comments / 1

