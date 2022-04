There is no question that rebuilding in the NBA requires patience and a little luck. For the Orlando Magic, the patience part will require an understanding that the sustainability of the roster they're building outweighs any shortcut to a return to the playoffs. Orlando's front office has realized that building a competitive roster for the foreseeable future will come via in-house development, the draft, shrewd trades and not excessive spending in free agency.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO