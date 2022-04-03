Knicks' Quentin Grimes: Chance to return Sunday

Bird signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports. Bird spent spring training with the Blue Jays before being cut Monday, producing a strong .958 OPS. The first baseman will now report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and return to the Yankees organization after being let go in 2019. Bird will look to get another shot in the big leagues, having last appeared in MLB in 2019, when he played 10 games and batted just .171 over 35 at-bats.
