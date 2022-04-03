ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Remains out Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Noel (foot) has been ruled out for...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
CBS Sports

After UNC's Armando Bacot's final-minute ankle injury, Kansas players show sportsmanship despite live ball

North Carolina star Armando Bacot was a huge question mark entering Monday's NCAA Tournament title game after suffering an ankle injury against Duke in Saturday's national semifinal. Though he turned in another performance for the ages, Bacot re-injured the very same ankle in the final minute of the 72-69 loss vs. Kansas when he stepped awkwardly in the paint.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Sports

Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Back with Browns

Cleveland re-signed McLaughlin on Tuesday. McLaughlin wasn't initially tendered a contract for the 2022 season, but the Browns have now re-signed him as a free agent. He served as the team's starting kicker in 2021, when he made his first nine field-goal-attempts of the year but then went 6-for-12 down the stretch.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' J.P. Holtz: Inks deal with New Orleans

Holtz signed a contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. After posting seven catches for 91 yards in 2019, Holtz failed to catch a pass in 2020 or 2021. If he makes the initial 53-man roster, the undrafted tight end out of Pittsburgh will likely serve primarily as a blocker once again in 2022.
NFL

