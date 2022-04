Opening Day is just days away and Binghamton Rumble Ponies General Manager John "JB" Bayne spoke at the Binghamton Rotary Club in anticipation. Bayne says the team's home opener will be sunny and around 70 degrees--perfect weather for a game. He added that the team has not played in the month of April since the 2019 season. Despite scheduling changes over the last three years, the team expects to play a full 138 game schedule with 69 games in the 607.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO