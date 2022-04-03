Lebanon man walking on I-5 struck & killed by motorist while trying to cross freeway

Weeks after her brother's death, Monica Hampton is still trying to process what happened. “I’ve been trying to sleep, but I can’t,” she said. “This has been on my mind, so it’s like I need to reach out get his story out there.”. Hampton told...
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A man has been arrested after shooting and wounding a tow driver and taking his truck near an Interstate 70 rest stop southwest of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reports that state police said the tow driver attempted Friday morning to help after the man’s vehicle had stopped along the highway’s shoulder […]
OLDSMAR - A 6-year-old girl trying to cross an intersection with her mother and 10-year-old sister Saturday evening was struck and killed by a car, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The girl, whose name was not released, was attempting to cross W Petersburg Drive southbound at Bayview...
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Just after 10 p.m. Friday (April 1), Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a report of two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W (Florence-Eugene Highway) near milepost 46. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Chrysler 300 driven by Kristi Rose, 54, of Veneta, left its...
ROSEBURG, Ore. - A man was found lying on the ground on northbound I-5 near milepost 132 Tuesday morning. Douglas County Sheriff, OSP and fire paramedics are on scene. ODOT is on scene with flaggers to direct traffic. The man's condition is unknown. There are traffic delays in the area....
While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - OSP has identified the victim in this morning's fatal crash on I-5 north of Roseburg. 24-year-old Anika Jamison of Florence was walking in the travel lanes of the freeway when she was struck by a Dodge utility truck driven by 57-year-old Garry Davis of Roseburg. The...
A 74-year-old man in Elkhart was killed after being struck by a Jeep. Elkhart Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, to the intersection of Cassopolis St. and David Drive on the report of a vehicle and pedestrian accident with injuries. The initial investigation indicates the...
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is advising motorists to avoid W. 11th Avenue near Bailey Hill Road due to a traffic collision Monday evening. "Motorists should avoid the area until further notice as the closure is expected to last for an extended period," EPD said. Motorists are...
A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
COOS BAY, Ore. - A truck that became stuck in the sand and flipped over underwater when its owner tried to help a stuck friend free their vehicle has been towed out of the water at Horsfall Beach. At around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, a truck became stuck in the...
ROSEBURG, Ore. - A Roseburg man died Sunday when his pickup truck went off Highway 138 and hit a tree, Oregon State Police said. Paul T. Wells, 57, of Roseburg was westbound when his truck crossed the eastbound lane and left the road. The truck went down an embankment and hit a tree.
NEWPORT, Ore. - Police had a little fun on Friday in this Oregon Coast town, posting to Facebook that the department would be closed on April 31. "This means there will be no crime permitted with the city limits of Newport on that day," the Newport Police said in a statement.
DILLARD, Ore. - A Winston man has been arrested and charged with DUII and other charges in a crash that injured two children in the vehicle. On Tuesday, March 29, at approximately 3:45 p.m., dispatchers received information of a single vehicle crash with injuries in the 12000-block of Old Highway 99 South in Dillard.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire.
Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos.
“I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.”
Then, the phone died.
“Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said.
He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
COQUILLE, Ore. - A woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman and shooting and stabbing a man to death at homes outside Bandon in April 2020 will serve at least 35 years behind bars. A judge sentenced Ashley Margaret Webber, 35, to two consecutive life terms in...
