Greenville, SC

Person falls off of bridge in Falls Park in Greenville

By Sydney Broadus
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A person fell off Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the call came in at 9:08 p.m. Saturday and police are investigating the incident.

    Person falls off of bridge in Falls Park in Greenville (Source: 7NEWS)
    Person falls off of bridge in Falls Park in Greenville (Source: 7NEWS)
    Person falls off of bridge in Falls Park in Greenville (Source: 7NEWS)
    Person falls off of bridge in Falls Park in Greenville (Source: 7NEWS)

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.

Cissie Nall
2d ago

So sad. I pray 🙏 that it was an accident & not a suicide. It's horrible to hear about all these deaths as of late. 🙏 for the family.

Styles972
2d ago

How the hell could you fall from that bridge unless you climbed over to end your life or drunk…… (carry on going back to eating my pop corn)…. 😕

