Person falls off of bridge in Falls Park in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A person fell off Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville.
According to the Greenville Police Department, the call came in at 9:08 p.m. Saturday and police are investigating the incident.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead.
Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
