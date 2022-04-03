GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A person fell off Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the call came in at 9:08 p.m. Saturday and police are investigating the incident.

Person falls off of bridge in Falls Park in Greenville (Source: 7NEWS)

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead.

Details are limited at this time.

