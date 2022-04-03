ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thiago Almada shows promise in first start to help Atlanta United beat DC United 1-0

By Chris Smith
 3 days ago
Thiago Almada put in an exciting performance in his first start for Atlanta United, who beat DC United 1-0 on...

Atlanta United injury update: Josef Martinez sees fresh injury, Osvaldo Alonso out for the season

Trouble is brewing for Atlanta United as a fresh wave of injuries impacts the roster. Star player Josef Martinez may be back on the sidelines after having traveled to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for a reexamination of his right knee. The player expressed recent discomfort after five consecutive matches for the Eastern Conference side. The news comes two years after he tore his right ACL that forced him to watch Atlanta’s entire 2020 campaign from the bench.
MLS
Gonzalo Pineda pleased with early Almada/Moreno partnership in Atlanta United win

Three points on the road are always welcome, but Atlanta United's victory away at DC United on Saturday certainly wasn't pretty. The Five Stripes had to ride some early pressure at Audi Field, with the hosts pressing high and hard, looking to catch the visitors off-balance. To their credit, Atlanta United didn't break and made it through the onslaught unscathed which is an achievement in itself given this team's failings on the road in recent years.
MLS
MLS Week 5 best players - ranked

Week 5 was a big one in Major League Soccer with so many teams returning from the international break. From the Golden Boot race to the battle for the Playoffs, there are already some interesting early narratives emerging. As the season goes on, it'll be the big names and individuals who make all the difference for their teams.
MLS
Toronto 2-1 NYCFC: PRO admit to 'significant officiating error'

The Professional Referee Organization has admitted to committing a 'significant officiating error' during Toronto’s 2-1 victory over New York City FC on Saturday. During the eighth minute of the match, NYCFC’s Talles Magno made a run inside the box before being brought down by Toronto’s Kosi Thompson. The Brazilian fell to the ground after it appeared the defender clipped his heels.
MLS
CF Montreal re-sign Zachary Brault-Guillard through the end of 2023

CF Montreal have extended the contract of defender Zachary Brault-Guillard, keeping him at the Canadian MLS side through the end of the 2023 season with two additional options for 2024 and 2025. “After having seen Zachary log many minutes last season, which was new to him, the club sought to...
MLS
Federico Higuain officially retires with Columbus Crew after signing one-day contract

Federico Higuain officially retired as a player of the Columbus Crew after signing a one-day contract with the club to ensure his career ended with the Black & Gold. The Argentine figure initially announced his departure last October, revealing he would be retiring following the 2021 Major League Soccer season. Higuain bowed out as a player of Inter Miami after a historic career with the Columbus Crew and a brief stint at D.C. United.
MLS
LA Galaxy sign Preston Judd from LA Galaxy II on a one-year contract

The LA Galaxy acquired forward Preston Judd from USL Championship affiliate LA Galaxy II on a one-year contract through the end of the 2022 Major League soccer season with club options for two additional years. “Preston is a hard-working and powerful forward who has proven his qualities with LA Galaxy...
MLS
Chicharito addresses Mexico snub after netting brace in LA Galaxy win

If Tata Martino wasn't yet feeling the pressure to recall Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez back into the Mexican national team, he will be now. El Tri's all-time top goalscorer hasn't been capped since 2019 and despite Mexico struggling for a regular goalscorer throughout World Cup qualifying, that doesn't look set to change any time soon.
MLS
90min

