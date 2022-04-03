Thiago Almada shows promise in first start to help Atlanta United beat DC United 1-0

Three points on the road are always welcome, but Atlanta United's victory away at DC United on Saturday certainly wasn't pretty. The Five Stripes had to ride some early pressure at Audi Field, with the hosts pressing high and hard, looking to catch the visitors off-balance. To their credit, Atlanta United didn't break and made it through the onslaught unscathed which is an achievement in itself given this team's failings on the road in recent years.

