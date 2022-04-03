ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds rally at Texas Capitol for Transgender Day of Visibility

By Cora Neas
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Transgender Texans and their supporters gathered outside of the Texas State Capitol Saturday to show their support for transgender rights.

The demonstration was organized by the “All in For Equality Coalition” as a rally for International Transgender Day of Visibility, an annual event at the end of March meant to increase public visibility of the community.

Transgender activists host ‘die in’ to protest Abbott’s transgender directive

The coalition is a partnership with Texas Freedom Network, Human Rights Campaign, Lambda Legal, Equality Texas, Transgender Education Network of Texas and ACLU Texas.

“We as humans need to feel a sense of connection to one another especially as we are sorting out our identity and our sense of self, it’s a very complex thing,” said David Walter, who attended the event.

Speakers included Imara Jones, Jesse James Keitel and Rep. Jessica Gonzalez, as well as Austin locals Angel Flores and Rev. Remington Johnston.

DOJ letter about transgender health care could land Texas in legal hot water

Several states passed bills in March that target transgender children, primarily creating barriers preventing student athletes from playing.

In February, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a nonbinding legal opinion that declared gender-affirming medical treatments to be child abuse. Following that, Gov. Abbott tasked the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate families on those grounds.

Comments / 68

Victoria Lane
3d ago

Equality in sports? Come on now!! Boys are built like boys and girls are built like girls, seems simple enough. As far as teaching their poison in school, NO!!! That’s a parents job especially with elementary children. Look it’s simple if we can’t teach the Bible in school because it treads on people’s religious beliefs, then we shouldn’t teach LGBTQIA crap because of religious beliefs. I’d rather fight for God in our schools than mental illness in our schools.🤷🏼‍♀️

Reply(5)
47
WarchiefANU
3d ago

Leftism is a Mental Disorder!!! I only have 1 Rule, "With Ball's, on the Boy's Team," "Without Ball's, on the Girl's Team." Done and Settled.

Reply(5)
36
Deborah Diaz
2d ago

I am sick and tired I am done with peoples lifestyle choices that wanna be shoved not only the face of adults but children enough is enough, if you are a girl you play on the girl teams and if you are a boy play on the boy teams that’s it!🇺🇸🤬

Reply
15
KXAN

KXAN

