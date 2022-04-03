Lebanon man walking on I-5 struck & killed by motorist while trying to cross freeway

Weeks after her brother's death, Monica Hampton is still trying to process what happened. “I’ve been trying to sleep, but I can’t,” she said. “This has been on my mind, so it’s like I need to reach out get his story out there.”. Hampton told...
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A man has been arrested after shooting and wounding a tow driver and taking his truck near an Interstate 70 rest stop southwest of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reports that state police said the tow driver attempted Friday morning to help after the man’s vehicle had stopped along the highway’s shoulder […]
COOS BAY, Ore. - A truck that became stuck in the sand and flipped over underwater when its owner tried to help a stuck friend free their vehicle has been towed out of the water at Horsfall Beach. At around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, a truck became stuck in the...
OLDSMAR - A 6-year-old girl trying to cross an intersection with her mother and 10-year-old sister Saturday evening was struck and killed by a car, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The girl, whose name was not released, was attempting to cross W Petersburg Drive southbound at Bayview...
While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) contacted a man in the parking lot of Wal-Mart at 2125 NW Stewart Parkway in Roseburg. "Detectives contacted the subject due to their suspicion that he was involved in drug dealing at that location,"...
A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A police chase along I-20 ended with a man being hospitalized after authorities say he tried evading a traffic stop Thursday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle near Pharr Road and Peachtree Street. The driver allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit began.
A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
REEDSPORT, Ore. — During the early morning hours of Saturday April 2, Reedsport Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a white '05 Toyota Sequoia on Hwy 38 at Third Avenue in the Reedsport. During the course of this traffic stop, the officers were able to develop reasonable suspicion...
A pedestrian was killed Monday morning when he tried to cross a busy DeKalb County highway and was hit by a car in Tucker, police said. The victim, a man believed to be in his late 50s, was walking across the northbound lanes of Lawrenceville Highway near Cooledge Road when he was hit by a car heading west, according to a DeKalb police spokesperson. The area is home to several gas stations, banks and a MARTA bus stop.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police say a man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Saturday night. It happened at 10:30 p.m. on 62nd Avenue North near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Officers say...
A Toney man was killed early Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle. Michael Daniel Sutherland, 33, was hit while walking in the roadway of U.S. 431 near mile marker 310, about 10 miles north of Guntersville in Marshall County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire.
Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos.
“I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.”
Then, the phone died.
“Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said.
He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
NEWPORT, Ore. - Police had a little fun on Friday in this Oregon Coast town, posting to Facebook that the department would be closed on April 31. "This means there will be no crime permitted with the city limits of Newport on that day," the Newport Police said in a statement.
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man died Monday after being struck by a train, authorities said. Daryl King, 61, of Centerville was filling a tractor trailer with grain in Hagerstown when he was struck by the train, Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said. First responders tried to...
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Oregon State Police said one of their sergeants was found deceased in his patrol car on Tuesday, March 29. Sergeant Marcus McDowell worked out of the OSP La Grande Patrol Office. The State Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the manner of death to be suicide....
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 41-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited a rideshare vehicle on Interstate 5 and was struck by a passing vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP reported that a Lyft driver had picked up the wrong passenger from Cheers Bar and...
Comments / 0