MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Alliance for Independent Living received a new action track wheelchair. The network held a cornhole tournament last summer to raise money for it, as it was the dream of their late director, Sarah Peurakoski. The all-terrain wheelchair provides extra mobility to those who are disabled. Which SAIL’s executive director says can make a big difference in someone’s quality of life.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO