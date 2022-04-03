ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, IL

Marion Police round up active warrants after Williamson County Jail lifts COVID restrictions

By Clayton Hester
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Jail has been...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 2

Related
WJTV 12

Marion County woman arrested after child dies

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Marion County woman has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Tuesday, March 15, the Columbia Police Department (CPD) received a call from the Marion General Hospital that an unresponsive child had been transported to the emergency department by his parents. Once officers arrived, the hospital staff said the […]
MARION COUNTY, MS
KFVS12

Case against former SEMO Police Officer moves forward

With warmer weather hopefully heading our way soon, you may start to notice a few bees flying around. What started as a Chaffee woman getting id of a few items on her porch, turned into a big community effort to help hundreds in need. Update on Juden Creek chemical cleanup.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
County
Williamson County, IL
Marion, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Marion, IL
Williamson County, IL
Coronavirus
Williamson County, IL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFVS12

I-57 crash victims identified

Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Police#Round Up#Kfvs
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Missing Arkansas juvenile has been located safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Monday, March 21, 2022, Andrew Mays was located safe by the Crossett Police Department. CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Crossett Police Department’s Facebook page, police need the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Authorities reported that Andrew Mays was last seen on Thursday, March 17, 2022 between […]
CROSSETT, AR
WEHT/WTVW

U.S. Marshals take two suspects into custody in Newburgh

UPDATE – Sheriff Mike Wilder spoke to Eyewitness News and said the two suspects’ warrants were from Kentucky. Wilder also said gas was used to drive the second suspect out of the home. UPDATE – Our crews on the scene say that police have taken a second individual into custody. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WKYT 27

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WEHT/WTVW

Jury makes decision in murder case of 15-year-old

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The jury has made a decision in the Corban Henry murder case. Suspect Jaikorian Johnson was found: NOT GUILTY for murder. GUILTY of 2nd degree manslaughter. NOT guilty of intent to murder. GUILTY 4th degree assault. NOT GUILTY tampering with evidence. GUILTY wanton endangerment. Johnson was arrested on May 4, 2021 […]
OWENSBORO, KY
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
KOLR10 News

Officer assault ends in arrest at Kum & Go

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One man was arrested on Thursday after instigating a fight with officers responding at a Kum & Go. Springfield Police first responded at 1505 N. National after the gas station clerk contacted police about a man acting erratically. Once officers made contact with the man, authorities say he started a fight with those […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WJHL

Suspect escaped police by driving on I-26 in wrong direction

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police terminated a pursuit Sunday afternoon after a speeding suspect allegedly began to drive in the wrong direction on Interstate 26. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) stated that on April 3 at 4:20 p.m., officers clocked a 2000 BMW 3 Series traveling 84 mph in a […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy