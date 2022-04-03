Marion Police round up active warrants after Williamson County Jail lifts COVID restrictions

Over 6 ounces of meth was seized after multiple agencies executed a drug search warrant on the 1500 block of Lake Street in Jefferson City.
Law enforcement agencies on Long Island are attempting to locate a wanted man who has multiple active warrants out for his arrest. The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for 44-year-old Peter Fonsetto, who has been wanted since December 2021 on multiple charges. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Marion County woman has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Tuesday, March 15, the Columbia Police Department (CPD) received a call from the Marion General Hospital that an unresponsive child had been transported to the emergency department by his parents. Once officers arrived, the hospital staff said the […]
With warmer weather hopefully heading our way soon, you may start to notice a few bees flying around. What started as a Chaffee woman getting id of a few items on her porch, turned into a big community effort to help hundreds in need. Update on Juden Creek chemical cleanup.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page, police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may have witnessed an incident at an Aldi supermarket on February 14, 2022. The man is pictured below. Police reported that if you know the man or can help with identification, you […]
Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Monday, March 21, 2022, Andrew Mays was located safe by the Crossett Police Department. CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Crossett Police Department’s Facebook page, police need the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Authorities reported that Andrew Mays was last seen on Thursday, March 17, 2022 between […]
UPDATE – Sheriff Mike Wilder spoke to Eyewitness News and said the two suspects’ warrants were from Kentucky. Wilder also said gas was used to drive the second suspect out of the home. UPDATE – Our crews on the scene say that police have taken a second individual into custody. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The […]
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The jury has made a decision in the Corban Henry murder case. Suspect Jaikorian Johnson was found: NOT GUILTY for murder. GUILTY of 2nd degree manslaughter. NOT guilty of intent to murder. GUILTY 4th degree assault. NOT GUILTY tampering with evidence. GUILTY wanton endangerment. Johnson was arrested on May 4, 2021 […]
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin News First was on scene of an early morning crash Sunday that has now proven fatal for the female driver. Capt William Davis states Rebecca McAllister, 48, of Carl Junction, Mo. died of injuries in the crash where she struck the base of a traffic signal.
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One man was arrested on Thursday after instigating a fight with officers responding at a Kum & Go. Springfield Police first responded at 1505 N. National after the gas station clerk contacted police about a man acting erratically. Once officers made contact with the man, authorities say he started a fight with those […]
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police terminated a pursuit Sunday afternoon after a speeding suspect allegedly began to drive in the wrong direction on Interstate 26. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) stated that on April 3 at 4:20 p.m., officers clocked a 2000 BMW 3 Series traveling 84 mph in a […]
