After animating Dwars door Vlaanderen earlier this week with two breakaways, Brodie Chapman was at it again at the Tour of Flanders Women. The Australian FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope rider, who only turned pro in 2018 at the age of 27, was one of six riders to break away with just under 30km to go. When the group split on the Oude Kwaremont, Chapman went solo with SD Worx rider Marlen Reusser.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO