New Orleans, LA

KU’s Final Four postgame locker room celebration

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. — KU fans celebrated the Jayhawks’ Final Four victory from Massachusetts Street in Lawrence to Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

But no one was as excited as the team itself.

KU’s Dajuan Harris, Jr., Chris Teahan, and KJ Adams, Jr. led the team off the court and into the locker room following the win, according to a video KU Hoops shared on Instagram . The players yelled and celebrated the entire way.

Then the rest of the starters arrived to join in on the postgame celebration.

“Number one, number one,” Mitch Lightfoot said as he entered before giving Teahan a high five.

Fans rush Allen Fieldhouse court after KU’s Final Four win

“One more that’s all it takes. One more for another ring,” David McCormick said in another video .

KU head coach Bill Self congratulated his players on the win, and then added a little motivation to get them pumped to play Monday night.

“That was great, but it’s not gonna feel like anything like Monday night. We come ready to play,” Self said . “Men, you’re playing for a National Championship. The best is still yet to come.”

Harris, Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson agreed they were ready for the challenge in another Instagram video shared by KU Hoops.

Union Station turns crimson and blue to celebrate KU win

“You know what we doing on Monday?” Agbaji said . “You know what we doing on Monday? We’re playing for it all. We’re doing it all for Lawrence. We’re doing it all for KU.”

