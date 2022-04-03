ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

NASCAR weekend traffic alert: How to get to Richmond Raceway

By Tannock Blair
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6P94_0exp2qTY00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Race weekend is here! And Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is expecting the events to cause traffic congestion in the Mechanicsville area.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Here’s everything you need to know:

On Saturday, April 2, the ToyotaCare 250 race will start at 1:30 p.m. Traffic will be congested on Meadowbridge Road all day, with most of the congestion expected to occur in the late-morning and mid-afternoon (before and after the race).

On Sunday, April 3, the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will start at 3:30 p.m. Again, the traffic congestion is expected to be on Meadowbridge Road all day, peaking mid-afternoon and late evening (before and after the race).

For people traveling on I-295, the exits at Route 301 (Chamberlayne Road) and Route 360 (Mechanicsville Turnpike) are recommended as alternatives to the Meadowbridge Road exit. In addition, people are encouraged to avoid Atlee Road, especially on Sunday, and utilize Shady Grove Road as an alternative.

Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies will monitor Meadowbridge Road closely and assist with traffic direction when needed. On Sunday, deputies will be stationed at each intersection on Meadowbridge Road to monitor traffic flow and render assistance to motorists in need.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hanover County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Mechanicsville, VA
Mechanicsville, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Richmond Raceway#Nascar Cup Series#Hanover County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
13News Now

Hampton 4-year-old, Codi Bigsby, missing for 2 months

HAMPTON, Va. — Two long months have passed since the disappearance of Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Hampton police said the boy’s father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division said there are no updates in the case. Still, community groups...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy