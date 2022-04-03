Bismarck wants you to name its neighborhoods

Bismarck is asking for some help with their comprehensive plan Together 2045. The plan is being used for future growth and development of the physical, social, and economic environment of the community.

The city itself is looking for residents to help them understand the identities of neighborhoods and districts in the community.

In particular, they want to know the names and boundaries that are actually used by people who live or work within certain areas of the city.

Bismarck has created a quick survey for residents in hopes that they create opportunities for greater communication between individual neighborhoods and the City.

You can fill out the survey here on Bismarck’s website .

