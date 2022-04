It is snowing in the mountains now and Mt. Bachelor is expecting to see an accumulation of 14-24" of fresh snow over the next 24 hours. This will be a wind-driven snow, as SW winds pick up to 25-35 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. This will seriously reduce visibility, both on the slopes and on the highway. Carry chains or traction tires if you are headed over the passes, and be prepared to use them.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO