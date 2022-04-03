ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Girl, 9, Shot In Stockton; Police Investigation Underway

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A girl is being treated after she was shot in Stockton on Saturday.

Around 4:20 p.m., a nine-year-old girl was hit by gunfire in the 2200 block of Van Gogh Lane, according to a Stockton Police Department spokesperson. She was transported to a hospital in unknown but stable condition. She is expected to recover.

Police are investigating the incident. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.

Less than a week ago, on March 27, another 9-year-old was one of three people injured in a shooting incident in Stockton , said the Stockton Police Department. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of Searchlight and Hazelton avenues.

In addition to the 9-yar-old boy injured, police found a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who were also shot.

The two older men were transported to the local hospital in unknown condition. The 9-year-old was med-flighted to UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.

