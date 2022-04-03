ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammys make impact on Las Vegas businesses

By Victoria Saha
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Grammys, music’s biggest night, is almost here, and Las Vegas is the ultimate destination to hold such a big event for the first time. The traffic that the Grammys will be bringing in is good news for independent workers and small businesses.

Aaron Stewart owns the Secret Menu, which offers a variety of drinks.
He travels throughout the strip with his beverage cart, this weekend is a big deal for him, he says, as he plans on staying put right where the Grammy’s action will be.

For someone who relies on foot traffic on the strip, he has been preparing for this weekend ever since he knew the Grammys were making a debut in Las Vegas

” If small businesses don’t take advantage of events like this they are missing out,” says Stewart.

He hopes bigger events continue to give Las Vegas a chance to showcase what this city has to offer.

Ron Smialek
3d ago

It was rolling across the moving sidewalks from MGM Signature to the Grand watching the crews set up outside on the red carpet walk. Watched them working from Monday until I left Thursday and they were still unfinished. Four days watching and they were always hustling. So much time and energy for this one show. I really hope all those performers and attendees appreciate their efforts, I know I do.

