ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Injured fisherman airlifted from vessel near Port Fourchon

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMQs3_0exp1MKT00

An injured fisherman was medevaced Saturday morning from a fishing vessel near Port Fourchon.

The Coast Guard says the 48-year-old injured man was airlifted on April 2 from an area approximately 15 miles south of the port

Watchstanders were notified at 9:36 a.m. by personnel aboard the fishing vessel Challenger that a crewmember sustained severe hand injuries.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew was launched to assist the fisherman.

Coast Guard arrived at the scene and administered care to the injured crewmember before transferring him to awaiting emergency medical services at the port.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition, the USCG says.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KATC News
KATC News

28K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow KATC News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
News4Jax.com

Coast Guard rescues man from capsized vessel

The Coast Guard on Friday rescued a 48-year-old man after his 17-foot vessel capsized 18 miles east of Ponce Inlet, officials said. A Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon 45-foot Response Boat - Medium boat crew pulled the man from the water and brought him back to the station. An...
PONCE INLET, FL
KTVL

Woman dead, man missing after fishing vessel sinks near Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. — The Coast Guard is searching for the master of a 32-foot fishing vessel that sank Saturday morning off the southern Oregon Coast. Officials say they are looking for 68-year-old Mike Morgan approximately 35 miles offshore Florence. According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders received a mayday call...
FLORENCE, OR
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisherman#Fishing Vessel#Accident#The Coast Guard#Uscg#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KING 5

Man dies after reportedly falling from vessel into Salmon Bay in Seattle

SEATTLE — Authorities say a 61-year-old man died after he reportedly fell off a working vessel docked in Salmon Bay in Seattle. Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a man who had fallen overboard or possibly slipped off a ladder off the shore, said Detective Patrick Michaud, a Seattle police spokesperson.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KMZU

Collision with train near Odessa causes occupant injures

ODESSA, MO – An Odessa resident is hurt after a vehicle was struck by railroad traffic. Highway Patrol says Alicia turner, 45, was an occupant in a vehicle crossing tracks just west of Route O in Lafayette County. A Kansas City Southern train hit the car off the north side of the tracks Saturday afternoon. The driver of the car was reportedly not injured.
ODESSA, MO
KHON2

Sick hiker airlifted from Diamond Head Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A sick hiker was airlifted from Diamond Head Trail on Sunday, March 20. It happened just after 8 a.m. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Fire officials say a 79-year-old man started feeling sick, and stopped...
HONOLULU, HI
WJTV 12

Man arrested for DUI in deadly multi-vehicle crash

UPDATED: (April 04, 2022, 6:10 a.m.) – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 Sunday night. Troopers said Jose Carcamo Elvir, 42, of Alabama was traveling south in the inside lane of Highway 331. Troopers said he rear-ended two different cars, which caused a chain reaction, and several cars to collide […]
ACCIDENTS
rigzone.com

Vessels Collide Near Chevron Docks in Mississippi

Two vessels collided on Saturday morning near Chevron docks in Pascagoula, Mississippi, according to several reports. The incident reportedly included the Valaris DS-16 drillship and the bulk carrier ship Akti and was said to have occurred at around 1.30am. Both vessels sustained damage as a result of the collision, according to reports. There have so far been no reports of injuries or pollution following the incident.
PASCAGOULA, MS
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy