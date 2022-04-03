Injured fisherman airlifted from vessel near Port Fourchon

An injured fisherman was medevaced Saturday morning from a fishing vessel near Port Fourchon.

The Coast Guard says the 48-year-old injured man was airlifted on April 2 from an area approximately 15 miles south of the port

Watchstanders were notified at 9:36 a.m. by personnel aboard the fishing vessel Challenger that a crewmember sustained severe hand injuries.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew was launched to assist the fisherman.

Coast Guard arrived at the scene and administered care to the injured crewmember before transferring him to awaiting emergency medical services at the port.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition, the USCG says.

