Indianapolis, IN

‘Poo poo head’: Indiana State Police Twitter account hacked

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joe Schroeder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qQXy_0exp0XpR00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — If you saw some odd posts coming from the @IndStatePolice Twitter account Saturday afternoon, it was not actually from Indiana State Police officers.

The account, which has “Official Twitter for the Indiana State Police” written in its bio, was hacked, ISP confirmed Saturday. As of 3 p.m., at least one of the posts from hackers had been deleted from the account and Sgt. John Perrine was “working to get it rectified,” police said.

“I don’t like that that was poo poo head I don’t like that” a post from ISP’s account, which was a quote retweet of a Wall Street Journal article on actor Sean Penn, said. A screenshot of the now deleted Tweet is shown below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMqMc_0exp0XpR00

Other presumably hacked posts included replies to state troopers in Evansville with little punctuation. These are shown below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xB7k_0exp0XpR00

It appears that as of 3:50 p.m. Saturday, the account is back under ISP’s control.

“It appears our Twitter account was recently hacked, the previous tweet sent 15 minutes ago was not sent by ISP personnel. Please notify us if you see any suspicious activity from our account. Thank you.”

Post from @IndStatePolice on Twitter

It is unclear at this time who hacked the ISP account or how.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Community Policy