Confederate statue in Abingdon relocated

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
While the negotiations to reopen White’s Ferry have broken down over raw feelings, it’s nearby Poolesville, Md., that’s suffering for it, according to the town commissioners president. Poolesville is the first stop after departing the ferry on the Maryland side of the Potomac, which means commuter traffic...
Part I: Part II: LOST COVE, NC. (WJHL) — Back in the mountains above Erwin stand the remains of a town long abandoned and sometimes forgotten. For nearly 100 years, Lost Cove stood in proud isolation. A once thriving community in the mountains between Unicoi County, Tennessee and Yancey County, North Carolina. For nearly 50 […]
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon, Virginia released a new notice to residents, stating that unkempt lots, abandoned trash and tall grass will not be tolerated. According to a release from the town, grass that is taller than 10 inches may run afoul of town ordinance 38-27. That ordinance declares weeds and trash […]
EASTON, Md. (AP) — A statue that was thought to be the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland was removed Monday. The “Talbot Boys Statue” was removed first and workers then loaded the stone base onto a flatbed truck by crane as small crowd watched. Some passing motorists who asked what was happening, cheerfully replied, “finally!” when they heard the news.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
Virginia is no stranger to black bears, but most of the time, when residents see these creatures, it’s on a hiking trail or in a wooded area – not in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. According to NPS, there are somewhere between 5,000 and 6,000 black bears...
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man will spend over two years in prison after pleading guilty on March 21 to fraud and identity theft charges after abandoning his service in the U.S. Navy in the mid-1970s. Court documents showed that Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1976 and completed basic […]
Attorney General Jason Miyares -- in association with Governor Glenn Youngkin -- has signed an agreement with the Virginia Employment Commission to prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.
There is more good news for many Virginians as universal masking is recommended for just four out of 129 localities in the Commonwealth, according to the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Fourth Amendment protects people from unreasonable search and seizure — but a Virginia appeals court says not all defendants are entitled to that protection. Melvin Noaks was indicted for drug possession in Virginia’s Wise County after a sheriff’s deputy found him, apparently intoxicated, sleeping with his head on the table in a woman’s apartment. The deputy noticed a black container on a table, near where Noaks was sleeping, in the vicinity of a young child who was playing.
Picture by IIP Photo Archive, U.S. Dept of State; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-2.0 Most Kentuckians don't realize that an underground river flows right through Kentucky. The river called the Lost River is part of the Lost River Cave System located in Bowling Green.
As we all know, Virginia is a beautiful state, and there has no shortage of beautiful attractions. There are several reasons people enjoy living in Virginia, such as the blue ridge mountains, skyline drive, great falls national park, and the devil's bathtub. Every corner of the state is marked by natural beauty.
