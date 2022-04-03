Washington Commanders allegedly kept ticket revenue from visiting teams

John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

According to Front Office Sports A.J. Perez, the Washington Commanders could be in more hot water over an alleged scheme involving ticket revenue sharing.

Perez's report says that the House Oversight Committee received information that alleges the team withheld ticket revenue that was supposed to be shared with other NFL teams.

"According to NFL bylaws, all teams are required to pass along 40% of ticket sales from each home game - minus ticket handling charges and taxes - to the league, which then disperses the funds to visiting teams," Perez wrote. "At least one person gave information in recent weeks to Congressional investigators that alleges the Commanders didn't pass along the full 40%, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told FOS."

As Perez states in the report, ticket revenues are one determining factor when calculating the NFL's yearly salary cap for teams.

The Commanders' most recent allegations of wrongdoing come after a report emerged Thursday that the House Oversight Committee's investigation went beyond alleged workplace violations and has now delved into the team's finances.

FOS' report alleges that the committee is now trying to confirm whether or not the Commanders used two books to track finances.

"At least one person familiar with the team's financial health was already interviewed by committee investigators, who are now exploring whether the Commanders used "two books" of financial information that paint different pictures of the team's money situation," Perez wrote.

Allegedly, the scope of the investigation includes looking into a debt waiver given to Washington Commanders' owner Dan Snyder by the NFL, possible deceptive accounting practices, and pay disparity between male and female employees.