Rowlett, TX

18-year-old charged with murder in shooting at gas station in Rowlett, police say

WFAA
WFAA
 3 days ago
ROWLETT, Texas — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after a shooting at a gas station in Rowlett earlier this week, police said Saturday. In a news release, police said the shooting...

CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
CBS DFW

17-Year-Old Arrested For Weekend Murder In Denton

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police arrested Anshawn Phiffer, 17, early Monday morning in connection to a murder on Saturday, March 19 in the 1300 block of W. Oak Street. He is in the Denton Jail with bond set at $1 million. Anshawn Phiffer (credit: Denton Police) Police said around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, officers on patrol heard several shots coming from the area of Fry Street. The officers ran toward the sound of the gunfire where witnesses directed them to the shooting scene. The victim, Curtis Stevenson, 24, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No details have been released on a motive or whether or not the suspect and victim knew each other. Denton Police said after detectives reviewed video surveillance, interviewed witnesses, reviewed anonymous tips, and collected evidence, they identified Phiffer as the murder suspect. On Monday at approximately 2:50 a.m. Phiffer was taken into custody in Dallas by the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. “We would like to extend thanks to all the witnesses and anonymous callers who provided our detectives with crucial information,” Denton Police said in a news release.
DENTON, TX
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
Houston Chronicle

Texas man kept son's remains in kitchen for four years, police say

A father in Texas was keeping his son's body in the kitchen almost four years after his death, according to authorities. During a welfare check, police discovered David McMichael, 67, held on to his son's remains after he died in May 2018. The Dallas Morning News reported officers in New...
TEXARKANA, TX
WFAA

Dallas teen who crashed into house had been fatally shot, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera. Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Officer Terminated Following Off-Duty Conduct Incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was terminated today after an internal investigation into an off-duty conduct incident from Oct. 2021 found he allegedly left the scene of an accident and fired his gun while drunk. A FWPD spokesperson said that Corporal Marshall Meyer had been on vacation in Hot Springs Village in Arkansas when the incident occurred. Meyer allegedly became intoxicated and left the scene of an accident involved he was involved in. The spokesperson did not elaborate about the nature of the accident or how Mayer was involved. According to the spokesperson, Meyer also allegedly fired his gun in place where firearms were prohibited. After the incident, Meyer was placed on restricted duty during the course of the investigation, removing his police powers. When the investigation and subsequent review were completed, Meyer’s off-duty conduct was determined to not be “in keeping with the high standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and unjustly reflects upon the rest of our officers who maintain those standards every day and work hard to ensure the safety of our community.”
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

3 Injured In Axe Attack At Richardson Coffee Shop

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson Police responded to an attack involving a axe outside a Richardson coffee shop Friday night, April 1. It happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. at I Love U A-Latte in the 500 block of W. Campbell Road at Nantucket Drive west of Central Expressway. Witnesses tell CBS 11 the fight started outside the coffee shop and then moved inside. Richardson Police said three people were hurt, including the attacker. Two of the injured were taken to a hospital. One was treated at the scene. Everyone involved knew each other, according to the preliminary investigation, and Richardson Police said they aren’t looking for any other suspects. Attack at Richardson coffee shop (CBS 11) The investigation is in its early stages.    
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Sergeant Arrested For Tampering With Evidence

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police sergeant has been arrested for tampering with physical evidence. In January 2022, the Fort Worth Police Department received a complaint alleging Sergeant Rodsdricke Martin attempted to “destroy physical evidence while he was working in an off-duty capacity,” officials said. After an investigation was initiated, Martin was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers. Months later, on March 29, Martin was arrested pursuant to a Grand Jury Indictment for tampering with physical evidence. Prior to his arrest, Martin was placed on unpaid suspension. He is currently in the Lon Evans Corrections Center.
FORT WORTH, TX
DFW Community News

Arrest made in death of 7-year-old who had 'suspicious and extensive' injuries, Denton police say

DENTON, Texas — A man has been arrested after a 7-year-old child died from "suspicious and extensive" injuries Friday night in Denton, police said. In a news release, police said officers and the fire department responded to the 1600 block of East McKinney Street just before 7:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a child who was having a medical emergency.
DENTON, TX
