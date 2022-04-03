ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Photos: USS Delaware commissioned

fox13memphis.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSS Delaware President Joe Biden returns a salute as he stands with first...

www.fox13memphis.com

Independent Record

USS Montana delivered to Navy, commissioning set for June 25

The USS Montana, the newest Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear submarine, has been delivered to the U.S. Navy and a Treasure State-based group supporting the vessel posted on its website that the commissioning ceremony has been scheduled for June 25, at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. The 7,800-ton sub, also known as...
MONTANA STATE
Boston 25 News

Photos: Remains of Marines killed in NATO training exercise in Norway arrive in Delaware

Fallen Marines arrive home from Norway A U.S. Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Allen, Ind., during a casualty return, Friday, March 25, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base. According to the Department of Defense, Tomkiewicz died March 18, in an Osprey crash during a NATO exercise in Norway. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)
DELAWARE STATE
WAVY News 10

Navy celebrates first aircraft carrier USS Langley

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy is celebrating 100 years of aircraft carriers in active service with the recognition of the first aircraft carrier, the USS Langley (CV-1), which was converted by Norfolk Naval Shipyard. USS Langley (CV-1) was commissioned in March 20, 1922. Before that, it was a cargo ship, the collier USS […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: USS Kearsarge Deployment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Nearly 4,000 sailors and Marines deployed last week from Norfolk aboard the USS Arlington amphibious dock ship and the USS Kearsarge amphibious assault ship. Both ships departed Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday. According to a report on wavy.com, the Navy says, the USS Gunston Hall dock landing ship is scheduled to leave later this month. The deployment includes Marines from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Navy won’t say where the group is heading, but this is a regularly scheduled deployment.
NORFOLK, VA
