ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

3rd person arrested in Texas deputy’s fatal shooting

By The Associated Press
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlXtK_0exozFGW00

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old has been arrested on a capital murder warrant in the fatal shooting of an off-duty deputy sheriff on the northern outskirts of Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office said late Friday that the teenager is the third of three suspects now in custody in the shooting death of Deputy Darren Almendarez.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Almendarez was in a grocery store parking lot with his wife when he interrupted three people apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle.

Gonzalez says Almendarez and the three exchanged gunfire, killing Almendarez.

The other two suspects were wounded. They’re also in custody on capital murder charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KRON4 News
KRON4 News

21K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in Sacramento shooting investigation

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – An arrest has been made in the Sacramento mass shooting that killed 6 people early Sunday, according to the Sacramento Police Department’s twitter account. A news release states that Dandrae Martin, 26, who has been arrested on suspicion of assault and illegal firearm possession, is a “related suspect.” Martin was arrested this […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in catalytic converter theft

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The Benicia Police Department arrested a man who had numerous burglary tools associated with catalytic converter thefts on Sunday night, it announced in a post on its Facebook page. Officers encountered the suspect on a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation around 10:40 p.m. on Southampton Road by the freeway […]
BENICIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Sports
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nexstar#Ap
KRON4 News

Police: Suspect’s brother arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a second suspect has been arrested in connection to the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento. Smiley Martin, 27, was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot at the scene of the shooting on K and 10th streets, police said. He has been under the supervision of officers and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
WLOS.com

Sheriff Lott identifies deputies involved in fatal officer-involved shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott spoke about the officer-involved shooting that killed 34-year-old Irvin D. Moorer-Charley. Sheriff Lott stated the incident was a tragedy and deputies fatally shooting a suspect rarely happens in Richland County. Lott added the last time a Richland County deputy shot and killed someone was in 2013.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Parents arrested after eight-year-old dies weighing 38 pounds

The parents of an eight-year-old boy have been arrested after their son stopped breathing weighing just 38 pounds. Peoria, Illinois authorities have announced that Brandon Walker, 40, and Stephanie Jones, 35, have been charged with first-degree murder. Their bond has been set at $1m each and they could face life in prison. Peoria Police said in a 30 March statement that police were called to a home the day before and found Navin Jones, eight, “unresponsive and ... not breathing”. In a later update, the department said that “detectives were able to identify” Jones and Walker “as suspects in this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KTBS

Arkansas jury deliberating over deputy fatally shooting teen

CABOT, Ark. (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Thursday in the manslaughter trial of a former Arkansas deputy who fatally shot an unarmed 17-year-old during a traffic stop. The jury deliberated for two hours following a day of testimony that included Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, emotionally recounting the June 23 fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain, who was white. Jurors plan to resume deliberations Friday morning.
CABOT, AR
KRON4 News

Video shows building partially collapses in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A building partially collapsed Sunday morning around 11:50 a.m. in Santa Rosa, the fire departmened tweeted. The building is located on the 600 block of 4th Street where the front of California Luggage Co collapsed, including the porch. Video shows the debris that fell in front of the business nearly […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Oxygen

Georgia Jane Doe Identified By Family As 16-Year-Old Girl As Police Continue Search For Killer

A previously unknown Black teenager whose body mysteriously turned up in a vacant home near Atlanta has been identified nearly two months after she was found, officials said. The slain 16-year-old teenage girl, whose remains were found in February, was identified by relatives who contacted authorities after seeing media coverage of the unsolved case, police announced on April 1.
ATLANTA, GA
Austonia

Austin-area police find, arrest man accused of shooting Bastrop County sheriff's deputy

Police have arrested a man who was accused of shooting a Bastrop County sheriff's deputy at a gas station Sunday night.SHOOTING UPDATE: Michael Stark, the suspect in the Deputy Wilson shooting, has been apprehended. Details to follow.— Bastrop County SO (@BastropCountySO) March 14, 2022 The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office reported that it had taken the suspect, who was identified as a 33-year-old man named Michael Stark, into custody just after noon Monday. Stark was arrested after allegedly shooting Deputy Sawyer Wilson three times—twice in the chest and once in the forearm—at a gas station on State Highway 95 Sunday night.Bastrop...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KRON4 News

Sacramento shooting victims ID’d

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the six victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento. Those who died are: Johntaya Alexander, 21 Melinda Davis, 57 Sergio Harris, 38 Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32 Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21 Devazia Turner, 29 Twelve others were also wounded.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy