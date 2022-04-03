ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

‘We’re fighting’: Workers’ union holds informational picket against Frontier Communications

By Stephen Cohn
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Workers in Sun Prairie are standing up for their rights and saying they deserve betters.

Members of Local 4671 held an informational picket Saturday morning against Frontier Communications.

The workers joined members of the Communications Workers of America in five states and called for fair wages and better work conditions.

“We’re just trying to mobilize, get the word out, get everybody engaged,” said member Steve Kotel.

Frontier Communications filed for bankruptcy in 2020, and employees said that they have seen few changes made to address their financial needs.

“We kept this company afloat,” said member Judy Brasda.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson attended the rally early Saturday. He told News 3 Now that rallies like this one will likely become more common around the state.

“This is a nationwide issue, a nationwide problem, and so I think companies like frontier like amazon, like Starbucks are gonna start paying attention and hopefully realize that they have got to do all they can to improve working conditions,” Nelson said.

Employees also hope to address unjustified instances of involuntary termination.

