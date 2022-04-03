ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial defeats Bloomfield - Baseball recap

By Craig Epstein
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite Bloomfield’s Tyler Bell pitching a complete game with 10 strikeouts, it was not enough as Memorial came away with the 3-1 win in West New York, NJ. Bloomfield jumped out to a 1-0...

