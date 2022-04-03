ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Kevin Durant's Ridiculous One-Legged Shot Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Kevin Durant made an incredible shot in Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Georgia taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening at State Farm Arena, and Kevin Durant has been having an outstanding game.

The superstar forward nailed an incredible one-legged shot during the third quarter that is going viral, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The Nets and Hawks entered the game with the same exact record (40-37).

Therefore, the final result will have major implications for seeding in the Eastern Conference.

