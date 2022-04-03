Kansas rides huge nights from McCormack, Agbaji to knock off Villanova 81-65 in Final Four
By Brendan Dzwierzynski
Blue Wings Rising
3 days ago
The Jayhawks got a pair of 20-point performances from their best players to propel them to their first title game since 2012.
In the biggest moments, you want your best players to have their biggest games.
For the Kansas Jayhawks, seniors David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji lived up to the billing, propelling KU to an 81-65 win over the Villanova Wildcats in the Final Four Saturday night.
McCormack posted not just one of his best games of the season, but arguably the best and certainly the most impactful of his four-year career. He set a new season high against Villanova with 25 points on an especially efficient 10-of-12 (83.3%) shooting from the field. That was also the second-most points he’s ever scored in a game in his career.
He also collected nine rebounds for the game, KU’s second-highest mark.
As a team, the Jayhawks shot 53.7% from the floor overall and 54.2% from three. The Wildcats were held to just 38.6% shooting and under 42% from deep.
Villanova mounted a couple of formidable runs and got the game down to a six-point deficit in the second half at 64-58 with just 6:10 to play.
The Jayhawks, though, found a way to squash each of those threats to their lead, combining their high-powered offense and just enough stifling defense.
“All year we've been in a lot of these situations in the Big 12,” Braun said. “We played a lot of games that were really close down the stretch. Everybody's pretty confident in each other. And guys like Dave and Ochai had it going today, so we always had an answer.”
This win was an important one for Kansas, but Self’s squad is still 40 minutes away from their ultimate goal, the program’s sixth overall national title and fourth in the NCAA tournament era. KU will face the winner of the Duke-North Carolina Final 4 game for the national championship on Monday night, with tip scheduled for 8:20 p.m. central time.
North Carolina upset Duke in the Final Four on Saturday night, sending Coach K home with a loss in the final game of his career. Following the final buzzer, many Blue Devils players appeared to leave the floor before shaking hands with the Tar Heels players. Some Duke players remained...
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
Kansas captured its fourth national championship in program history via a thrilling 72-69 triumph over North Carolina Monday night in New Orleans. For Jayhawk fans, this not-so-simple fact is all that matters at the present moment and all that will matter in the immediate days and weeks ahead. That’s good. That’s the way it should be.
The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
One of the best players from this year’s NCAA Tournament is going to be playing elsewhere next season. Doug Edert has told On3Sports that he will be transferring from Saint Peter’s after it had its magical Cinderella run during the tournament. He became a fan favorite throughout that...
As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
Comments / 0