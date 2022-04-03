ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Kansas rides huge nights from McCormack, Agbaji to knock off Villanova 81-65 in Final Four

By Brendan Dzwierzynski
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BidVN_0exowncN00

The Jayhawks got a pair of 20-point performances from their best players to propel them to their first title game since 2012.

In the biggest moments, you want your best players to have their biggest games.

For the Kansas Jayhawks, seniors David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji lived up to the billing, propelling KU to an 81-65 win over the Villanova Wildcats in the Final Four Saturday night.

McCormack posted not just one of his best games of the season, but arguably the best and certainly the most impactful of his four-year career. He set a new season high against Villanova with 25 points on an especially efficient 10-of-12 (83.3%) shooting from the field. That was also the second-most points he’s ever scored in a game in his career.

He also collected nine rebounds for the game, KU’s second-highest mark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJ3If_0exowncN00

“Just talking with coach, he wanted us to have an inside presence, and usually if you can play inside/out it opens up more shots, more driving lanes, a lot of cuts,” McCormack said. “And I think starting off early on it opened the rest of the floor up and we played off of that and made it easy.”

This has been an up-and-down year for McCormack, who earned third-team All-Big 12 honors but also had some memorable down moments over the course of the season. For Kansas coach Bill Self, though, he knew his senior big man was capable of this kind of performance.

“I don't look at it that way at all, ‘sticking with him,’” Self said. “He was our guy from the jump. And I think so much of a performance maybe has to do with things that the media and the public doesn't know about, and primarily health.”

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZAcd_0exowncN00

As for Agbaji, who had been somewhat maligned in the early part of the NCAA tournament for some strugglesome shooting, was electrifying offensively, specifically from the perimeter. The consensus All-American went 6-of-7 from three-point range and tallied 21 points for the game.

Playing loose and relaxed was one of the keys to Agbaji’s big night.

“In warmups and everything, having all the shootarounds, everything leading up to the game, just felt relaxed,” Agbaji said. “Everyone on our team did, relaxed but still confident and ready to attack the game.”

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOzqI_0exowncN00

While those two were the game’s top performers, junior Christian Braun and sophomore Jalen Wilson played key supporting roles in the victory.

Braun wasn't a factor at all offensively to open the game, going scoreless in the first half, but came up clutch after the break with 10 second-half points. That included two three pointers late in the game to help quell Villanova's late-game runs.

Wilson, meanwhile, provided yet another double-double, his third of the tournament. He scored 11 points and hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds.

He’s averaging a double-double for the tournament, too, with 11.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game to his credit in that stretch.

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

As a team, the Jayhawks shot 53.7% from the floor overall and 54.2% from three. The Wildcats were held to just 38.6% shooting and under 42% from deep.

Villanova mounted a couple of formidable runs and got the game down to a six-point deficit in the second half at 64-58 with just 6:10 to play.

The Jayhawks, though, found a way to squash each of those threats to their lead, combining their high-powered offense and just enough stifling defense.

“All year we've been in a lot of these situations in the Big 12,” Braun said. “We played a lot of games that were really close down the stretch. Everybody's pretty confident in each other. And guys like Dave and Ochai had it going today, so we always had an answer.”

This win was an important one for Kansas, but Self’s squad is still 40 minutes away from their ultimate goal, the program’s sixth overall national title and fourth in the NCAA tournament era. KU will face the winner of the Duke-North Carolina Final 4 game for the national championship on Monday night, with tip scheduled for 8:20 p.m. central time.

Comments / 0

Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising

114

Followers

142

Posts

7K+

Views

Related
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Villanova Wildcats#The Kansas Jayhawks
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record

As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Blue Wings Rising

Blue Wings Rising

Kansas City, KS
114
Followers
142
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Kansas Jayhawk athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/kansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy