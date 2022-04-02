ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Contribute to the Jean Landon Inspiration Award Scholarship Fund

By Managing Editor
 3 days ago

Submitted by Friends of Jean Landon

Image from donation page .

Just before Covid, some Coronado community members started a local scholarship called the Jean Landon Inspiration Award. It is to be awarded to a Coronado High School graduating senior girl who has demonstrated excellence in community service, academics, and serves as an inspiration to others. To date, over $19,000 in donations have been collected, and a $1000 award has been given twice to girls who have inspired others as Jean does. Despite her struggle with ALS, Jean remains positive and faithful to God.

In order to have an annual scholarship that will go on in perpetuity, the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) who manages the scholarship requires $50,000. This should then provide over $2,000 a year for an award.

On April 9, a fundraiser is being held to celebrate with Jean and Dave Landon and help to reach the goal. There will be a variety of BBQ sliders and a cash bar. No minimum donation is required, as all gifts are appreciated, and everyone is welcome.

For questions, or to be added to the evite, email Connie Spitzer at conniespitzer1@gmail.com .

The Landons have been an active part of Coronado for many years. Dave was CO of the base at the time of 9/11, and volunteers time with the Coronado Historical Association, Rotary Club of Coronado and the Coronado Roundtable. Jean is active in PEO, which raises money for scholarships for women, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

With a little help from the community, we will be able to reach our goal.

Friends of Jean Landon

Donate Here

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

