Kennewick, WA

Chuck E. Cheese holding "Sensory Sensitive Sundays"

By Ashley Carter
KEPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEWICK, Wash. — In honor of Autism Awareness Month, the Chuck E. Cheese in Kennewick is holding "Sensory Sensitive Sundays." The location will be opening two hours early every Sunday in April for kids with autism and other special needs. During these events, they're...

keprtv.com

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane’s Casper Fry closing this month

SPOKANE, Wash.– Casper Fry in Spokane is closing its doors. The southern-inspired restaurant’s owners said on Facebook they were selling so they could “attain a little better quality of life for ourselves.”. The Facebook post thanked everyone for the support and love they’ve shown the restaurant over...
SPOKANE, WA
KEPR

Wishing Star holding "Send a Friend a Goat Week"

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Have you ever considered sending a friend a goat? Well, now you can send them a baby goat while making a difference for a local organization. Wishing Star is gearing up to hold its 17th Annual "Send a Friend a Goat" week. Through this fundraiser, you can make a $75 donation and send a baby goat to a friend.
TRI-CITIES, WA
